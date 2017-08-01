Twins Reinstate Buxton, Recall P Dillon Gee

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins announced two roster moves Tuesday as they continue their road trip against the San Diego Padres.
The Twins have reinstated outfielder Byron Buxton from the 10-day disabled list. He missed 14 games due to a left groin strain and was sent to Class AAA Rochester on a rehab assignment. In 84 games with the Twins, Buxton is hitting .218 with seven doubles, has 16 RBI and 16 stolen bases.
The Twins have also recalled right-handed pitcher Dillon Gee from AAA Rochester. In five starts for the Red Wings this year, Gee is 3-1 with a 2.00 earned run average and has 20 strikeouts with three walks in 27 innings pitched.
The Twins traded pitcher Jaime Garcia and closer Brandon Kintzler before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.
Since splitting with the Yankees, the Twins have lost seven of their past nine games.