No Charges Filed In Minnetonka Storage Facility Shooting

August 1, 2017 1:30 PM
Filed Under: James Lacount, Public Storage, Shooting, Thomas Luetzow

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says a 65-yerar-old man arrested and eventually released from custody in a June 23 shooting at a Minnetonka storage facility won’t face charges.

Minnetonka police responded to the incident at Public Storage on Hedberg Drive. When officers arrived, they found the body of a man who had been shot in the head and neck. The man, identified as 58-year-old Thomas Luetzow, was pronounced dead at the scene.

James Lacount was arrested at the scene without incident, but later released from custody. Lacount claimed self-defense in the incident, and authorities found the claim to be valid.

Authorities haven’t said what the relationship was between Lacount and Luetzow.

