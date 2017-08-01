No Charges Filed In Minnetonka Storage Facility Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says a 65-yerar-old man arrested and eventually released from custody in a June 23 shooting at a Minnetonka storage facility won’t face charges.
Minnetonka police responded to the incident at Public Storage on Hedberg Drive. When officers arrived, they found the body of a man who had been shot in the head and neck. The man, identified as 58-year-old Thomas Luetzow, was pronounced dead at the scene.
James Lacount was arrested at the scene without incident, but later released from custody. Lacount claimed self-defense in the incident, and authorities found the claim to be valid.
Authorities haven’t said what the relationship was between Lacount and Luetzow.