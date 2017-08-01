Police Look For Witnesses Of Fatal Richfield Drive-By Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Richfield police are trying to track down two bicyclists who may have witnessed the fatal drive-by shooting of a man last month.
Jonathan Michael O’Shaughnessy, 24, was found dead in the middle of 64th Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues just before 11:30 p.m. on July 3.
He had been shot twice while walking home from a community dance, according to his family.
Witnesses told police he was killed in a drive-by shooting involving a gray minivan from the 90s that had a driver’s side sliding door. Witnesses also said there were four people inside the van.
Police are looking for a male and female bicyclists who may have been in the area during the shooting.
Crime Stoppers of Minnesota and a private donor are offering a reward of up to $4,500 for information that leads to the arrests and convictions of the suspects. Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the Crime Stoppers app to provide information. Anonymity is guaranteed.