Police Look For Witnesses Of Fatal Richfield Drive-By Shooting

August 1, 2017 3:34 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Richfield police are trying to track down two bicyclists who may have witnessed the fatal drive-by shooting of a man last month.

Jonathan Michael O’Shaughnessy, 24, was found dead in the middle of 64th Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues just before 11:30 p.m. on July 3.

Jonathon O’Shaugnessy (credit: CBS)

He had been shot twice while walking home from a community dance, according to his family.

Witnesses told police he was killed in a drive-by shooting involving a gray minivan from the 90s that had a driver’s side sliding door. Witnesses also said there were four people inside the van.

Police are looking for a male and female bicyclists who may have been in the area during the shooting.

Crime Stoppers of Minnesota and a private donor are offering a reward of up to $4,500 for information that leads to the arrests and convictions of the suspects. Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the Crime Stoppers app to provide information. Anonymity is guaranteed.

