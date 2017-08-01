10 Years Later: 2007 Gallery: 35W Bridge Collapse | Victim's Family Reflects | What Happened, What's Changed

Ryan, Walker Tout Their Part In Foxconn Plant Deal

August 1, 2017 8:59 AM
Filed Under: Paul Ryan, Scott Walker

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans who helped close the deal to bring electronics giant Foxconn to the United States are looking to tout their involvement through a new burst of online advertising.

Both House Speaker Paul Ryan and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker launched digital ad campaigns Tuesday. Walker spearheaded negotiations with Taiwan-based Foxconn and called on Ryan to meet with company officials, which plan to invest $10 billion on a display panel plant in Ryan’s southeast Wisconsin congressional district.

Both Ryan and Walker are up for re-election next year. Walker on Friday toured the state to talk about the plant and the promised 13,000 jobs to be hired over six years.

Critics have questioned $3 billion in state incentives and whether Foxconn will follow through on its promises.



