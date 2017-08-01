State Patrol: 1 Dead, 1 Injured In Waite Park Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Cloud man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Waite Park.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Muhumednour Abdiwahab Mahamud, from St. Cloud, was driving a Kia Spectra when it went off of the road on Highway 23 just before 11 a.m.
The car hit a culvert and rolled, killing Mahamud.
His passenger, 30-year-old Asho Eleeye Hiir, survived with non-life threatening injuries.
Hiir, also from St. Cloud, was taken to an area hospital.
The state patrol is investigating.