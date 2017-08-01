10 Years Later: 2007 Gallery: 35W Bridge Collapse | 'It Won't Ever Leave Me' | Navy Dive Team Remembers

State Patrol: 1 Dead, 1 Injured In Waite Park Crash

August 1, 2017 9:08 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota State Patrol, St. Cloud, Waite Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Cloud man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Waite Park.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Muhumednour Abdiwahab Mahamud, from St. Cloud, was driving a Kia Spectra when it went off of the road on Highway 23 just before 11 a.m.

The car hit a culvert and rolled, killing Mahamud.

His passenger, 30-year-old Asho Eleeye Hiir, survived with non-life threatening injuries.

Hiir, also from St. Cloud, was taken to an area hospital.

The state patrol is investigating.

