4 Things To Know: US Tests Ballistic Missile, New FBI Director & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the United States testing a ballistic missile amid rising North Korea tensions to a new FBI director, here are the four things to know for Wednesday, Aug. 2.
U.S. Tests Ballistic Missile
The United States is gearing up to test another unarmed ballistic missile amid escalating tensions with North Korea. The development comes less than a week after the North carried out a second successful ballistic missile test…that could potentially reach the U.S. On Tuesday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the U.S. is open to having a dialogue with the communist nation.
New FBI Director
Christopher Wray has officially replaced James Comey as head of the FBI. Senate lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to confirm Wray yesterday — three months after President Donald Trump abruptly fired Comey. The 50-year-old former Justice Department lawyer has pledged to remain independent from any political pressure.
Glittery Phone Cases Recalled
If you have a glittery iPhone case, you’ll want to get rid of it. Nearly 275,000 are being recalled due to the liquid inside of them. Chinese-based company Mix Bin Electronics says if the cases crack or break — that liquid can spill. There have been 24 reports of chemical burns or skin irritation from the liquid.
More Reasons To Avoid Artificial Sweeteners
Here’s a reason to skip the Splenda. There’s more evidence that artificial sweeteners may backfire for people hoping to lose weight. Research finds artificial sweeteners combined with a low carb diet actually leads to more eating.