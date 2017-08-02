Community Responses To Minnehaha Academy Explosion

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota officials have responded to a massive explosion at Minnehaha Academy in southeast Minneapolis Wednesday morning.

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges

“Today, my heart and the hearts of the people of Minneapolis are with the students, staff, and families of Minnehaha Academy. They and the school are a deeply valued part of our city and our community, particularly the Longfellow neighborhood. This is a terrible, tragic moment for them, and for all who care about them—and we all do.

“I am on site and will continue to share updates from here as we get them. For now, please hold everyone at Minnehaha Academy in your hearts.”

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton

“My office is in continuous contact with the City of Minneapolis and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, as emergency personnel respond to this emergency. The State will provide any and all resources necessary to aid first responders in their efforts to ensure the safety of all those impacted by this morning’s explosion. I thank the many firefighters, paramedics, and law enforcement officers who rushed to the scene this morning, and who are working still to ensure the safety of our children, adults, friends, and neighbors.”

Minnehaha Academy, Official Facebook Statement

Minnehaha Academy says all of its Summer Program students and staff are “accounted for and safe.” | https://t.co/ZTho2pX3wA pic.twitter.com/tKE5f3TTlq — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) August 2, 2017

Redhawk Hoops, Minnehaha Academy Basketball Team

We could use some of your thoughts and prayers at Minnehaha today. — Redhawk Hoops (@RedhawkBBBall) August 2, 2017

Jason Wenschlag, Principal of the Upper School at Minnehaha Academy

Please pray for Minnehaha. — Jason Wenschlag (@JasonWenschlag) August 2, 2017

Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves)