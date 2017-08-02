10 Years Later: 2007 Gallery: 35W Bridge Collapse | 'It Won't Ever Leave Me' | Navy Dive Team Remembers

Madison Investigates 3rd Homicide In 1 Week

August 2, 2017 8:28 AM
Filed Under: Madison, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison police are investigating a fatal shooting at a 7-Eleven convenience store — the third homicide in the city in the past week.

Authorities say the shooting happened shortly after midnight Wednesday at a 7-Eleven along the Beltline highway. Another man was injured and taken to the hospital.

Police say it was a targeted shooting and not an attempted robbery of the store. It’s the 10th homicide in Madison this year.

