Man Says Fiancée Killed In Minnehaha Academy Explosion

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Family members said that they have been informed a Minnehaha Academy staff member was killed in Wednesday morning’s explosion.
WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle reports Ruth Berg, who the school’s website said worked as a business office assistant, was killed. Her fiance told Mayerle he had just been informed.
She was supposed to have been married in October.
Seven people have been admitted to the hospital with injuries after a gas leak explosion and subsequent building collapse at Minnehaha Academy Wednesday morning.
Shortly after 10:30 a.m., a gas leak at the academy’s Upper School caused an explosion that resulted in nine victims being sent to the hospital. Of the nine, seven were admitted. Four are in serious condition and three are in critical condition. The two who left had minor injuries.
Minneapolis fire officials say it appears no children were hurt in the incident. The Minnehaha Academy later said all Summer Program students and staff are accounted for and safe.
Shortly after the explosion, the Minneapolis Fire Department reported one fatality, but walked back on it, saying no fatalities have been confirmed.
However, WCCO’s Bill Hudson reports seeing a body being loaded into a Hennepin County Medical Examiner van. Hudson reports blue tarps went up as it was taken out of building and loaded into the medical examiner van.
The Hennepin County Medical Centers says the victims have blunt force injuries, including fractures, broken bones and head injuries.
