2 Charged In Officer-Involved Shooting, Chase

Santana Leads Twins To 5-2 Win Over Padres Ervin Santana threw a four-hitter for his major league-best fifth complete game and hit a two-run single to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 5-2 victory against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

With New Deal Done, Granlund Ready To 'Do Some Damage'This offseason for the Minnesota Wild was never going to be about making major additions. This was simply the summer of maintenance and sustenance, with a new contract for Mikael Granlund one of the biggest priorities.