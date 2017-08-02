‘Knocked Me Off My Feet’: Soccer Player On Minnehaha Academy Explosion

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jack Mahler was warming for soccer practice Wednesday morning outside Minnehaha Academy’s Upper School when two men rushed out of the building yelling, “Gas!”, “Get out!”

One of the men ran along the side of the century-old Minneapolis school, telling people to immediately leave the building. The other man rushed down the street. When he got to the end, an explosion rocked the school.

“Huge explosion,” Mahler said. “Knocked me off my feet…and it was just chaos from there.”

The explosion, which occurred around 10:30 a.m., gutted the central part of the Upper School. Initial helicopter footage showed the resulting fire, which burned for more than an hour after.

Minneapolis police say contractors working on the building ruptured a gas line, causing the explosion.

Family members of Ruth Berg confirmed that she was killed. Another person is still unaccounted for, officials say.

The explosion sent nine people to the hospital. Three of them suffered critical injuries, four suffered serious injuries and two were released.

Minnehaha Academy says none of its summer program students were hurt.

Mahler said that immediately after the explosion, athletes gearing up practice called police and made sure everyone on the field was OK.

Minnehaha Academy is a Christian school on West River Parkway in south Minneapolis. It was founded in 1913.