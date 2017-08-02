10 Years Later: 2007 Gallery: 35W Bridge Collapse | 'It Won't Ever Leave Me' | Navy Dive Team Remembers

South St. Paul Police Investigating Man’s Homicide

August 2, 2017 7:58 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Stabbing, St. Paul Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigation is underway after a man was killed in South St. Paul early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched at around 3:15 a.m. to the 400 block of Camber Avenue on the report of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, police located a man with traumatic injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say witnesses reported that the suspects fled in a vehicle prior to the arrival of police.

The investigation and search for suspects is ongoing. Additional details of the incident and suspects will be released when available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the South St. Paul Police Department at 651-554-3300.

