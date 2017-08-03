4 Things To Know: Pain Medications, Hyperloop & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Thursday, August 3. They include the latest in a deadly explosion at Minnehaha Academy, and President Trump’s latest campaign-style trip.

2 Bodies Found At Minnehaha Academy Explosion

Investigators will return to the scene of a deadly explosion at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis. The blast killed two people and hurt nine others. Three are still recovering in the hospital. A vigil was held to pray for the victims. Last night, and offer support to the community.

Trump Heads To West Virginia

President Donald Trump will travels to West Virginia for another campaign-style rally. The event comes amid growing interest on Capitol Hill into Donald Trump Jr.’s controversial meeting with a Russian lawyer during the campaign. CBS News has learned Congressional investigators want to take a look at phone and email records of everyone involved in that meeting.

Study: Patients Get More Pain Meds Than They Need

A new study shows patients are getting more pain medications than they need. Research at Johns Hopkins finds more than two-thirds of patients do not use up their opioid prescriptions after surgery. But they still hold on to the leftovers, instead of disposing of them as recommended.

Hyperloop One In First Phases Of Testing

A new way to travel may be a lot closer to becoming reality. It’s called Hyperloop One and it’s the brainchild of Tesla and Space-X founder, Elon Musk. The pod has just completed phase 2 of testing in the Nevada desert. The goal is to one day transport cargo and people in vacuum tubes at speeds faster than commercial airliners.