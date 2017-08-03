Minnehaha Academy Explosion: 2 Killed | 'We Just Started Digging'4 In Hospital; 1 Critical

Russian Man Sentenced In Minnesota Computer Fraud Case

August 3, 2017 2:46 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Russian man has been sentenced in Minnesota to nearly four years in federal prison in connection with a global computer fraud case.

Authorities say 41-year-old Maxim Senakh and his associates installed malware on tens of thousands of computer servers worldwide to generate millions of dollars in fraudulent payments for themselves. The malware was used in various click-fraud and spam email schemes.

Senakh was indicted in 2015 and subsequently arrested by Finnish authorities before he was extradited to the U.S. to face charges.

Senakh, of Velikii Novgorod, Russia, pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to violate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and wire fraud.

Authorities say the case was handled in Minnesota because the agency’s cyber investigators were searching for threats and found that Senakh was victimizing Minnesota citizens.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch