GoFundMe Page Raising Money For Explosion Victims’ Families

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the families of the two victims killed in the explosion at Minnehaha Academy.
Ruth Berg, 47, and John Carlson, 81, were both staff members at the south Minneapolis Christian academy. Berg was a longtime receptionist, Carlson was a custodian known for handling out Dilly bars.
Tory Kronschnabel, the creator of the GoFundMe page, says its purpose is to offset end of life costs for the victims’ families.
“John and Ruth did so much for their community,” he wrote on the page. “The least we can do is provide for their loved ones.”
As of Thursday afternoon, the page had received more than $1,500 in donations. The fundraising goal is set at $20,000.
On Wednesday morning, a suspected natural gas explosion gutted Minnehaha Academy’s Upper School, killing Berg and Carlson and sending nine others to the hospital.
As of Thursday, one remained in critical condition. No children were hurt.
The explosion is under investigation by state fire officials and the National Transportation Safety Board, a federal agency with jurisdiction over gas pipelines.