1 Remains Critical At HCMC After Minnehaha Academy Explosion

August 3, 2017 6:30 AM
The aftermath of the explosion (credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A contractor that was issued a permit for gas piping and meter work at a Minneapolis school where an explosion and partial collapse killed two people and injured at least seven others says its employees were among the injured.

A statement early Thursday from Master Mechanical Inc. says the company is grateful to first responders and bystanders who came to the aid of the injured, including its employees. The company did not say how many of its employees were hurt at Minnehaha Academy on Wednesday.

City records show Master Mechanical was issued a permit for “gas piping and hooking up meter” at the school’s address.

Fire officials said a second body was recovered from the rubble Wednesday night. The school earlier said longtime receptionist Ruth Berg died in the blast, and that janitor John Carlson was missing. Officials have not identified the second body.

The private Christian school serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

