Minnehaha Academy Explosion: 2 Killed | 'We Just Started Digging'4 In Hospital; 1 Critical

NTSB To Investigate Minnehaha Academy Explosion

August 3, 2017 9:04 AM
Filed Under: Minneapolis, Minnehaha Academy, NTSB

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s sending investigators to a Minneapolis school where an explosion and partial building collapse killed two people and injured more than a-half dozen others.

Agency spokesman Eric Weiss said the NTSB team is expected to arrive Thursday at Minnehaha Academy. Investigators believe the explosion was caused by natural gas. Weiss says the NTSB is investigating because it has jurisdiction over gas pipelines.

Minnehaha Academy officials say the blast, fire and collapse Wednesday morning killed Ruth Berg, the school’s receptionist for 17 years. Fire officials said her body was found about 2 p.m. and a second body, believed to be that of school janitor John Carlson, was pulled from the rubble about 8 p.m.

Four people remained hospitalized with injuries, including one in critical condition.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch