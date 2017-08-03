NTSB To Investigate Minnehaha Academy Explosion

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s sending investigators to a Minneapolis school where an explosion and partial building collapse killed two people and injured more than a-half dozen others.
Agency spokesman Eric Weiss said the NTSB team is expected to arrive Thursday at Minnehaha Academy. Investigators believe the explosion was caused by natural gas. Weiss says the NTSB is investigating because it has jurisdiction over gas pipelines.
Minnehaha Academy officials say the blast, fire and collapse Wednesday morning killed Ruth Berg, the school’s receptionist for 17 years. Fire officials said her body was found about 2 p.m. and a second body, believed to be that of school janitor John Carlson, was pulled from the rubble about 8 p.m.
Four people remained hospitalized with injuries, including one in critical condition.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)