Spanking Your Kids Can Have Long-Term Negative Effects, Study Finds

CBS Local — There are endless debates pertaining to how to discipline children. Now, more information is available for parents as a new study published in Developmental Psychology has found that parents’ decision to discipline their children by ‘spanking’ them can potentially have negative effects years down the line.

The study was conducted by the University of Missouri-Columbia in the following manner.

From Science Daily:

[The] team analyzed data from 1,840 mothers and children enrolled in the Early Head Start Research and Evaluation Project. All participating families were at or below the federal poverty level and identified as either European American or African American. Information was collected when children were approximately 15 months old, 25 months old and in the fifth grade. Researchers used surveys of mothers and children, home visits and interviews with fifth grade teachers to complete the study.