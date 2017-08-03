Minnehaha Academy Explosion: 2 Killed | 'We Just Started Digging'Fiancé: Victims Killed Were Friends

Vikings’ Treadwell: Muscle Strain From Running, Not On-Field Fight

August 3, 2017 8:56 PM
Filed Under: Antone Exum, Laquon Treadwell, Mankato, Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Vikings Training Camp

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has a strained leg muscle that’s been sidelining him this week.

laquon treadwell3 Vikings Treadwell: Muscle Strain From Running, Not On Field Fight

Laquon Treadwell (credit: CBS)

Treadwell told reporters Thursday that he hurt himself running routes, not in the fight he got into on the field with safety Antone Exum during practice Monday. The Vikings had Tuesday off, and Treadwell has been held out since the break.

antone exum Vikings Treadwell: Muscle Strain From Running, Not On Field Fight

Antone Exum (credit: CBS)

Treadwell dismissed the tussle with Exum as just part of training camp, a scrap between two competitive teammates. The fight was triggered when Treadwell caught a touchdown pass against Exum during a drill.

Left tackle Riley Reiff is still sidelined, the result of a back injury he suffered in the first full-team practice a week ago.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch