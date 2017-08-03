Working For The Weekend: Entertainment Best Bets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the first weekend of August and that means we are still in the heart of festival season. And garage sale season. And baseball season. How you can celebrate is all in this week’s edition of Workin’ for the Weekend.

Smack Shack & Crayfest

Smack Shack is celebrating five years of Crayfest! The outdoor festival famous for its all-you-can-eat crayfish boil is this Saturday from 12-8 pm. The day will include live music from some of Minnesota’s best cover bands and all-you-can-enjoy hurricanes and beer.

Big Rummage Sale

One of the biggest rummage sales in the Twin City Metro ends today! People line up at Wayzata Community Church to rummage through a variety of merchandise. You’ll find lawn chairs, tools, toys, books, jewelry, furniture and more. Be the first in line when doors open at 9 this morning.

Canterbury Park’s Beer Festival

Love beer, burgers and bacon? Then Shakopee is the place for you this weekend.

Canterbury Park’s Beer Festival just got bigger with the addition of Burgers, Bacon and Live Music. Tickets include racing. The festival is Saturday from 2:30-6:30.

Wiffle Wars

Finally, heading to the Saints game Sunday? Get there early to see Wiffle Wars in action! Wiffle Wars will feature celebrities from around Minnesota playing Wiffle Ball. A portion of ticket sales will go to United Heroes League.