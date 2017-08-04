4 Things To Know: Uptown Art Fair, NTSB Investigation & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Friday, August 4. They include the latest developments in the investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged meeting in Russia, and another stellar season for the Minnesota Lynx.

NTSB Begins Minnehaha Academy Explosion Investigation

Investigators are still trying to pinpoint what caused a natural gas explosion at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis. The blast killed two school employees and injured 10 others. Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board will return to the scene Friday. The full investigation could take up to a year to complete.

Grand Jury In Place In Russia Investigation

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has a Washington grand jury in place as part of his investigation of possible coordination between Russia and President Donald Trump’s campaign. Reuters is reporting the panel has already issued subpoenas in connection with last year’s meeting between Donald Trump Jr., a Russian lawyer and others. President Trump criticized the investigation at a campaign rally in West Virginia.

Lynx Cruise To 20th Season Win

They’re trying, but it seems no WNBA team can catch the Minnesota Lynx. They are the first team in league history with 20-plus wins in seven straight seasons. Thursday night, Minnesota cruised past the Atlanta Dream 69-54. They’ll play Seattle at the Xcel Energy Center Sunday at 6 p.m.

Uptown Art Festival Opens

More than 350 artists from around the world will showcase their work at the Uptown Art Fair this weekend. Nearly 400,000 people attend every year. You can also enjoy live music and food. The fair opens at noon Friday and runs through Sunday.