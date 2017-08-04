BCA Gains Training Records Of Officers In Justine Damond’s Killing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators in the Justine Damond case now have training records of the Minneapolis police officers involved in her shooting death last month.

A Hennepin County judge approved the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s request to search the files of officers Mohamed Noor and Matthew Harrity earlier this week.

Data practice laws prevent the Minneapolis Police Department from giving the records voluntarily.

MPD did give the BCA the squad car involved in the shooting, police radio and 911 call audio and the officer’s department-issued smartphones.

The BCA says records confirmed that both officers “completed state mandated training in order to maintain an active peace officer license.”

Noor and Harrity responded to a call about a possible sexual assault in southwest Minneapolis on the night of July 15.

Damond, 40, had called 911 and approached the officers’ squad car when they arrived in her alley.

Harrity, who was in the driver’s seat, told investigators a loud sound startled the officers just before Damond appeared at his window – which another search warrant later said was the sound of her slapping the car.

Noor reached across his partner and shot Damond in the torso. She later died at the scene.

Neither officer had their body cameras turned on during the deadly altercation, nor was their squad car camera and audio activated.

The death of Damond, an Australian who was set to marry a Minnesotan, sparked international outrage.

It also led the ouster of Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau, who Mayor Betsy Hodges asked to resign.

The shooting also came on the heels of the not-guilty verdict of the officer who shot and killed Philando Castile during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights last summer.

Noor, who has not agreed to be interviewed yet by investigators, joined the Minneapolis Police Department in 2015, while Harrity joined in 2016.