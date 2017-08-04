Minnehaha Academy Sets Up Donation Page After Explosion

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A donation page has been set up to help after two people were killed and others injured in the explosion at Minnehaha Academy.
Ruth Berg, 47, and John Carlson, 81, were both staff members at the south Minneapolis Christian academy. Berg was a longtime receptionist, Carlson was a custodian known for handling out Dilly bars.
The Academy set the page up here.
On Wednesday morning, a suspected natural gas explosion gutted Minnehaha Academy’s Upper School, killing Berg and Carlson and sending nine others to the hospital.
As of Thursday, one remained in critical condition. No children were hurt.
The explosion is under investigation by state fire officials and the National Transportation Safety Board, a federal agency with jurisdiction over gas pipelines.