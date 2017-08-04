Explosion Victim’s Fiance: ‘Just Sinking In She Isn’t Coming Home’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The search for answers regarding what and who may have caused the fatal explosion at Minnehaha Academy presses Friday morning in Minneapolis.

This comes as those who lost loved ones Wednesday try to come to terms with a devastating loss.

Two school employees — Ruth Berg and John Carlson — died in the blast. Berg worked as a receptionist at the school for 17 years and Carlson, an alumni of the school, as a janitor for more than a decade.

Berg was set to be married in September in Colorado to Mark Burrington, a man she first met while in the third grade in Minneapolis. The couple reconnected years later.

Now, instead of planning that wedding, Burrington is planning a funeral.

“It’s just sinking in that she isn’t coming home,” Burrington said.

The couple lived just a few houses down from Minnehaha Academy. Mark was home Wednesday morning and heard the blast when it happened. After a neighbor came over and told him the school had exploded, he raced over, desperately searching for her in the midst of the rubble and the debris.

“I could see three spots of daylight looking that way and I just knew it … was her area,” Burrington said.

Burrington has been speaking with Minnehaha Academy regarding funeral plans and as of Friday morning, it will be planned for some time next week.

Burrington has also been in touch with the NTSB regarding the investigation into the cause of the blast.