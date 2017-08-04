Goin’ To The Lake: WE Fest In Detroit Lakes (Day 2)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (WCCO) — You won’t find a bigger party in Minnesota this weekend than WE Fest in Detroit Lakes.

We’re always trying to find great places and events for ‘CCO viewers to check out. And if you’ve never made the trip a few hours northwest to Detroit Lakes, start planning one now! That’s where Jennifer Mayerle and Chris Shaffer are Goin’ to the Lake this week.

GALLERY: Goin’ To The Lake In Detroit Lakes

Alan Jackson

The party got going Thursday night as Chris and Jennifer went to check out Alan Jackson as the sun went down.

As big country music fans, Jennifer and Chris were in heaven on this trip. The headliner Thursday night was Lady Antebellum. Saturday night it’s Luke Bryan.

Friday night: Zac Brown Band. Chris and Jennifer checked out their tour bus and chatted with a member of the band.

Helicopter Ride At WE Fest

Over the course of the weekend, 150,000 people will see some of the best country music acts in the world.

But we keep saying it because it’s so true: This is not just about the music. There are 10,000 campsites around the concert area. The only way to truly get a feel for the size of WE Fest is to check it out from a helicopter.

WCCO Radio & Flip Cup

If you want a little calmer experience than WE Fest, Detroit Lakes is still a great stop. Chris and Jennifer met up with some friends from WCCO Radio Friday morning. They sat down with John Williams at the Lodge, a hotel right on Detroit Lake.

Zac Brown Band