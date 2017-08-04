Medical Examiner Releases Info On Minnehaha Academy Victims

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the cause of death for two victims in Wednesday’s explosion at Minnehaha Academy.
The explosion killed 47-year-old Ruth Berg, a receptionist at the school, and John Carlson, an 82-year-old custodian.
Carlson had attended the century-old Christian school, as did his children. In a Facebook post, the school described him as “Minnehaha’s biggest cheerleader.”
Berg had worked at the school for 17 years before Wednesday morning’s explosion gutted the campus’s Upper School, causing a fire and partial building collapse.
On Friday, the medical examiner said both died as a result of blunt force injuries sustained in the collapse.
Carlson was a friend to Berg, her fiancé Mark Burrington wrote in a Facebook post Thursday morning. He said that of all the people at the school, she talked about him the most.
“John would bring her Dilly bars and just stop by to chat when he had time,” Burrington wrote. “I get some comfort knowing he is with her.”