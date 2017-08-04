Complaint: Motorcyclist Reached 155 MPH, Did Wheelie While Fleeing Trooper

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A motorcyclist reached speeds of 155 mph while leading authorities on a chase in western Minnesota last month.
According to the criminal complaint, 21-year-old Dustyn Lee Galbreath is charged with a felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
The complaint states Clay County sheriff’s deputies were chasing two motorcycles on Clay County Road 10 near 280th Street South on July 16.
When deputies lost sight of the motorcycles, state troopers pursued them into Moorhead.
The motorcyclists were traveling around 100 mph in a 30 mph zone when a trooper began pursuing them. The complaint states the drivers performed wheelies while passing a trooper, and reached speeds of 155 mph while fleeing.
When a trooper pulled Galbreath over near an antique mall in Moorhead, he resisted arrest before being taken into custody, according to the complaint.
Prosecutors have recommended bail be set at $15,000 unconditional or $10,000 with conditions. Galbreath remains in custody.