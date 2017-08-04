State Fair Unveils 28 New Brews, Returning Specialty Drinks

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair has unveiled the list of 28 specialty brews and beverages available at this year’s festivities, including 16 items brand new to the fair.
Some returning favorites include S’More Beer, at Giggles’ Campfire Grill, and the sweet treat Chocolate Chip Cookie Beer, available at Andy’s Grille.
But speaking of sweet, there are even more confectionery spins on suds this year.
Take, for instance, the Cotton Candy Bubble Trouble, which is cotton candy in a champagne flute and topped off with Cannon River Winery’s Sparkle Edelweiss. It’s at the new Hideaway Speakeasy.
Or try the Lemon Sunshine, which is a limoncello-inspired ale at Mancini’s al Fresco. Or how about checking out the Adult Red Bull Slushie, available at LuLu’s Public House.
There’s even the Coasters Beer Malt, which is a milkshake with an ABV of 5.9 percent, at Coasters.
Rest assured, there are less-than-sweet options to choose from as well, among new brews, including the Dill Pickle Beer at (again) Giggles, and Duke of Cuke, which is also at LuLu’s and tastes of cucumber.