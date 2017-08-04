Minnehaha Academy Explosion: NTSB Arrives | Why Natural Gas ExplodesVictim's Fiance Speaks

Thai Eatery Owner Accused Of Using Forced Labor

August 4, 2017 2:50 PM
Filed Under: Columbia Heights, Royal Orchid

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Federal authorities are accusing a Columbia Heights restaurant owner of bringing a teenager to America and forcing him to work for low wages.

The Star Tribune reports that 71-year-old Pisanu “Pat” Sukhtipyaroge is accused in a criminal complaint of forced labor involving the man, who was 18 when he arrived in the United States from the Dominican Republic in 2015 on a student visa.

Authorities allege that Sukhtipyaroge put the man to work at his restaurant for low pay while deducting the costs of bringing him to the U.S. from the wages in a “debt bondage arrangement.” Officials also accuse Sukhtipyaroge of forcing the man to perform sex acts.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Sukhtipyaroge. An answering machine message at the Royal Orchid restaurant says it’s closed until Aug. 8.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch