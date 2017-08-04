Minnehaha Academy Explosion: NTSB Arrives | Why Natural Gas ExplodesVictim's Fiance Speaks

Trump Nominee Didn’t Clear Wisconsin Commission

August 4, 2017 1:53 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Michael Brennan, Tammy Baldwin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Sen. Tammy Baldwin says a bipartisan Wisconsin commission that signs off on federal nominees never approved a Milwaukee attorney that President Donald Trump has picked to fill a federal appellate court vacancy.

Trump announced Friday that he had chosen Michael Brennan to fill a vacancy on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. The slot has been open since 2010. The seat is designated for a judge from Wisconsin.

Potential federal appointees from Wisconsin typically get vetted by the bipartisan Wisconsin Federal Nominating Commission.

Baldwin’s office says the commission did not recommend Brennan as the nominee. Baldwin said in a statement that she’s troubled Trump has taken a partisan approach that disrespects Wisconsin’s process.

