Police: No Injuries In Explosion At Bloomington Islamic Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bloomington police are investigating an reported explosion at an Muslim community center Saturday morning.
Police say the explosion was reported at about 5:05 a.m. at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center on the 8200 block of Park Avenue South.
The building sustained fire and smoke damage, but there were no injuries.
The FBI and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in the investigation.
Asad Zaman, the executive director of Muslim American Sociey of Minnesota, says a witness saw someone standing by the office window of the center’s imam, or leader. The witness also saw a truck flee the scene.
Zaman says the imam’s window was broken, and a small bomb was thrown inside.
The Muslim American Sociey of Minnesota is offering a $10,000 reward for information about this crime.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bloomington Police at 952-563-4900.