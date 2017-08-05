Police: Man Killed, Woman Injured In N. Mpls. Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are searching for a shooter after a man was killed early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened on the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue West just before 3 a.m.
Paramedics pronounced the victim dead on scene.
Police were also notified of a second victim being dropped off at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale.
The woman had a gunshot wound to her arm, but is expected to be OK.
The names of the victims have not been released.
Police are urging anyone with information about these shootings to text their tip anonymously to 847411. Enter MPD, a space and then the tip.