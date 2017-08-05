‘We Feel This Is Targeted’: Community Responds To Islamic Center Explosion

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Federal authorities now say an explosion at a Bloomington Islamic Center was caused by an improved explosive device.

The blast happened around 5 Saturday morning at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center. No one was hurt.

The FBI and ATF have been on scene with the Bloomington Police Department all day.

Authorities have not called this a hate crime at this point. It is standard procedure when there is a fire or explosion at place of worship that the investigation automatically goes federal. But many in the community feel they were attacked.

During morning prayer at Dar Al-Farooq Center in Bloomington, an explosion.

“We feel like this is targeted,” one community member said.

Leaders at the center and the Muslim American Society of Minnesota say a worshiper saw someone throw an explosive device into the building and then speed off in a pick-up truck.

“The Muslim American Society of Minnesota condemns this arson and attack,” Asad Zaman said.

Meanwhile, federal authorities and Bloomington police investigate what led up to the explosion.

Within hours of the explosion, an outpouring of support from neighbors and community members of all religious backgrounds.

“We pledge to you our prayers and solidarity from here,” a priest said.

As the investigation continues into what happened, no lives are lost and a community rallies together.

“I am telling my community and the congregation that we are not — we will stay strong and we are a community of faith and we have a good neighborhood supporting us,” a community member said.

The Muslim-American Association of Minnesota and CAIR is offering a $10,000 reward for info leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators, Zaman said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.