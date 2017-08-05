Mike’s Mix: Upstairs Circus’ Julius The Great

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every Saturday, Mike Augustyniak features a local mixologist to get a new recipe you can use to impress your craft cocktail-enthusiast friends. This week, he went to Upstairs Circus and got an adult spin on a juicy standby.
Ingredients
1 ½ Prairie Organic Gin
1 ½ oz Orange Juice
½ oz Vanilla Simple Syrup *
Tonic
* To make vanilla simple syrup: combine 1 cup of water and 1 cup of granulated white sugar in a saucepan, and heat until almost boiling, and sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat, add 1 tsp of vanilla extract, and stir to combine. Cool and use immediately, or store in the refrigerator for up to a month.
Instructions
Combine ingredients in an ice-filled Collins glass, and top with tonic water. Garnish with half an orange wheel.
About Upstairs Circus
Upstairs Circus is a makers studio located inside a full bar (or vice versa). Choose a kit, make a project, and socialize with old friends or new friends. Reservations are recommended.