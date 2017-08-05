Sheriff: Man Shot Dead In Trailer Park, Juvenile In Custody

August 5, 2017 3:53 PM
Filed Under: Pine County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A juvenile is in custody after a man was found shot to death Friday afternoon in a Pine County trailer park.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to the Pine Terrace Trailer Park just before 5 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find a man in his 20s who had been shot several times. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses identified a teen as the suspect, and he was arrested.

The names of the suspect and victim have not been released.

The investigation is on going.

