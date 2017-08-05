Bomb Squad Called To St. Paul Cathedral After Man Set Fires

August 5, 2017 2:33 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A bomb squad was called to the Cathedral of St. Paul Saturday afternoon after someone starting lighting papers on fire inside the building.

St. Paul police say a homeless man walked into the cathedral and started setting the fires, which were extinguished by bystanders.

Police secure the perimeter of the Cathedral of St. Paul (credit: CBS)

The man was said to be carrying a brown paper bag containing a Bible and a Quran tied together, which at first was thought to possibly be an explosive device – but no such device was found.

The man was arrested for disorderly conduct.

The incident came a few hours after an explosion occurred at Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington.

The FBI is investigating the blast, which caused fire and smoke damage to the building. No one was hurt.

