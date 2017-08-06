Police Looking For SUV In Apple Valley Hit-And-Run

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is recovering Sunday following an early morning hit-and-run in the south metro.
Apple Valley police say the hit-and-run happened shortly after 2 a.m. on the 15000 block of Glazier Avenue. Witnesses reported that the suspect vehicle fled from the area.
Responding officers found the victim to be a 38-year-old man. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect vehicle is described as a white crossover SUV with minor front-end damage.
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run or the suspect vehicle is asked to call Apple Valley police at 952-953-2888.