Patrol: Alcohol Involved In Fatal Head-On Crash In Rice County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in southern Minnesota say alcohol was involved in a head-on crash early Sunday morning that left a woman dead.
The State Patrol says the crash happened shortly after midnight on Highway 19 near Webster Township in Rice County. A Lincoln Navigator was going the wrong way in the highway’s westbound lane when it collided head-on with a Volkswagen EOS.
Kacy Merseal, the driver of the Volkswagen, died. The 29-year-old was from Des Moines, Iowa.
Her passenger, 30-year-old Tanya Von Weine, of Story City, Iowa, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Northfield Hospital for treatment.
Both Merseal and Von Weine were wearing seat belts, the patrol says.
The driver of the Navigator, 29-year-old Brandon Dellwo, of Shakopee, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was also brought to Northfield Hospital for treatment.
The State Patrol says he had been drinking prior to the crash.
It’s time we swapped and made DUIs a felony instead of a misdemeanor and 2 oz of pot possession removed from felony status and turned into a misdemeanor. It’s always a DRUNK killing innocent people driving, not stoners. Stop catering to the corrupt alcohol lobbyist industry & the police unions.