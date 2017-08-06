‘So Wretched’: Gov. Dayton Condemns Mosque Bombing

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP/WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton has condemned the bombing of a suburban Minneapolis mosque as “so wretched” and “not Minnesota.”
Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith visited the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington on Sunday morning, a day after an explosive device shattered windows and damaged an office at the mosque.
Dayton and Smith joined public officials and mosque leaders for a meeting inside the building.
No one was hurt in the Saturday morning blast.
The FBI is seeking suspects and trying to determine whether the incident was a hate crime.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to rebuild the Islamic center.
