‘So Wretched’: Gov. Dayton Condemns Mosque Bombing

August 6, 2017 12:24 PM
Filed Under: Bloomington, Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center, Mark Dayton

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP/WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton has condemned the bombing of a suburban Minneapolis mosque as “so wretched” and “not Minnesota.”

Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith visited the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington on Sunday morning, a day after an explosive device shattered windows and damaged an office at the mosque.

Dayton and Smith joined public officials and mosque leaders for a meeting inside the building.

No one was hurt in the Saturday morning blast.

The FBI is seeking suspects and trying to determine whether the incident was a hate crime.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to rebuild the Islamic center.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. See BS (@TunderBoomers) says:
    August 6, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Who is there to condemn? They barely have had a chance to investigate. Lots of hoax hate crimes are happening too!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch