North Dakota Man, 81, Dies In Crash On I-94

DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say an 81-year-old Dickinson man died when his SUV was struck from the rear by a Minnesota motorist.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Friday night on Interstate 94 east of Dickinson.
The patrol says both vehicles were westbound when an Honda Accord driven by a 62-year-old Cottage Grove, Minnesota man, struck the 81-year-old man’s Chevy Blazer from behind, causing the SUV to enter the median and roll.
The driver of the Blazer was killed. His name was not released. The Honda also entered the median and came to a stop. The driver of the Honda was not hurt. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
