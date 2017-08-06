Talking Points: A Bipartisan Path To Fixing Obamacare

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These days, it sounds like a radical idea: Republicans and Democrats working together to fix Obamacare.
Even Obamacare supporters agree something has to be done to stabilize the insurance markets in order to roll back and prevent skyrocketing premiums for individuals and families that buy insurance on the individual market.
Prominent Republicans like Sens. Susan Collins and Lamar Alexander say a bipartisan approach could work.
Many Democrats agree, and Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is one of them.
“There are fixes to this on why premiums went up so high and why so many Minnesotans got hurt who are earning over 400 percent of poverty and paying outrageous prices,” he said on WCCO Sunday Morning. “We need to get more competition into the exchanges, there are a lot of things we need to do.”
But conservatives, including President Donald Trump, have said they won’t support a bipartisan fix. They still want an outright repeal and replacement.
The president has even said he might take executive actions that would destabilize the already fragile Obamacare insurance markets with the hope that “Obamacare would finally implode.”