4 Things To Know: Pence’s Rumored Presidential Bid & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the 4 things you need to know for Monday, Aug. 7, 2017.
Mike Pence Denies Rumors Of 2020 Presidential Run
Vice President Mike Pence is pushing back against a New York Times report that suggests he’s leading a shadow campaign to run for president in 2020. Pence calls the story “fake news” and says he and his team are focused on re-electing President Donald Trump.
Chicago Mayor’s Sanctuary City Lawsuit
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is suing the federal government in defense of its status as a sanctuary city. The city will be in federal court today. Attorneys will argue grants cannot be withheld from cities the administration says aren’t cooperating enough with ICE officials.
Taylor Swift Will Testify In Groping Lawsuit
Taylor Swift will be in a Denver courtroom to go to battle with the fired radio host she claims groped her during a photo-op before a 2013 concert. David Mueller insists he did not grab the star. The two are suing each other and both are expected to take the stand this week.
‘Despacito’ Surpasses 3 Billion Views On YouTube
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” is now the all-time most viewed video on YouTube. It displaces Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again,” which held the top spot for less than a month. “Despacito” is the first YouTube video to exceed three billion views.