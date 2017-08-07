Dry Areas In Minn. Quenched By Rain, But Some Farmers Need More

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Rains quenched dry areas of Minnesota’s farm country last week but farmers in some southern and northern counties were left hoping for more.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says in its weekly crop progress and condition report for Minnesota that topsoil moisture supplies are rated 20 percent short and 5 percent very short.

But 80 percent of the state’s corn crop is in good to excellent condition, down just 1 point from last week. The state’s soybeans are rated 74 percent good to excellent, up 1 point from last week.

Nine percent of the spring wheat crop has been harvested, 11 days behind the five-year average, but the condition is rated 85 percent good to excellent. The state’s barley and potato harvests are also underway.

