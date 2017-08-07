Fire Officials: Buildings Evacuated In Gas Leak Near U Of M Campus

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Minneapolis are advising citizens to avoid the area of 4th Street Southeast and 29th Avenue Southeast after a gas main ruptured Monday afternoon.
According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, a 12-inch gas main was ruptured by a bulldozer on 4th St. SE with gas venting into the air.
Minneapolis fire officials say all buildings in a one-block area have been evacuated and crews are monitoring the area.
CenterPoint is on the scene attempting to fix the leak.
Fourth St. SE has been closed to traffic from 27th to 30th avenues. The Light Rail Service in the area has also been discontinued.