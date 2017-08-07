Girl, 15, Dies After Being Gravely Injured In Plymouth Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 15-year-old girl gravely injured in a crash last week has died, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
The girl, identified by the medical examiner as Cecilia Wold, was transported to North Memorial Hospital Thursday after the vehicle she was riding in collided with another vehicle while turning from Highway 55 to Xenium Lane in Plymouth.
Another passenger in the vehicle with Cecilia, 86-year-old Leigh Roger Wold, was pronounced dead at the scene. Cecilia died Friday just before 6 a.m., according to the medical examiner.
Both drivers and another passenger in the car with Cecilia were hospitalized and treated for non-life threatening injuries.