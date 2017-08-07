Good Question: How Much Vacation Do Americans Take?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Summer is a busy time for vacations. Every August, each U.S. President generally takes an extended one. But what about the rest of us? How much vacation do we take? Good Question.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about one-quarter of Americans don’t get any paid time off. Of the ones that do, they average between ten and fourteen paid vacation days per year, plus eight holidays.
Project: Time Off estimates 54-percent of Americans don’t use all of their vacation time – partly due to dedication to their job, company culture and worry they would appear replaceable.
In its most recent survey on vacations, AAA says 42 percent of Americans say they’ll take one or more vacations this year. For families, road trips top the list followed by national parks and theme parks. About 90 percent of vacations are taken by car.
Nationwide, Orlando is the top spot. But, according to travel agencies Minnetonka Travel and Travel Leaders Albertville, Mexico is the top spot in their business.
American Express says the average vacation costs $1,145/person, which is almost $4,600 for a family of four.