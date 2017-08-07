St. Cloud Man Jailed After Single Punch Leads To Man’s Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 21-year-old St. Cloud man is in jail on pending murder charges after police say he fatally punched another man in the face.
The St. Cloud Police Department says Travis Allen Johnson is being held at the Stearns County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Anthony Quinn Shriver, of Waconia.
Police say that both Johnson and Shriver were walking with friends early Saturday morning when the two groups encountered each other near the intersection of 9th Avenue and 7th Street South.
An argument flared up, and witnesses told police that Johnson punched Shriver in the face. Shortly after, officers arrested Johnson and he was handed a citation for fifth-degree assault.
Shriver showed no signs of injury, but complained of a headache. Police say he refused medical attention and went home.
About 10 hours later, Shriver died. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined that he died of head trauma consistent with being hit in the face.
Johnson turned himself in to police on Sunday.
Anyone who saw Johnson punch Shriver is asked to call St. Cloud police at 320-251-1200.