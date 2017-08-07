State Patrol Adds 3 New Drug-Sniffing K-9 Officers

August 7, 2017 5:43 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota State Patrol, State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is adding three new dogs to its patrols.

The K-9’s all went through a 15-week training course along with their handlers. On Monday, at a special demonstration, the dogs showed off what they can do.

Keno, King, and Remi are all trained to detect various drugs in different places. In the demonstration, they showed how they can detect drugs in a vehicle.

State Patrol K-9 teams are often called in to help different agencies when they suspect drugs are hidden inside cars, houses or other structures.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch