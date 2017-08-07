State Patrol Adds 3 New Drug-Sniffing K-9 Officers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is adding three new dogs to its patrols.
The K-9’s all went through a 15-week training course along with their handlers. On Monday, at a special demonstration, the dogs showed off what they can do.
Keno, King, and Remi are all trained to detect various drugs in different places. In the demonstration, they showed how they can detect drugs in a vehicle.
State Patrol K-9 teams are often called in to help different agencies when they suspect drugs are hidden inside cars, houses or other structures.