US Official: ‘Pipe-Bomb Device’ Used In Bloomington Mosque Explosion

August 7, 2017 3:52 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A U.S. official has told CBS News that the explosive used in the Bloomington mosque attack was a pipe-bomb type device.

According to officials, the device used in the Saturday morning explosion at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center showed “more sophistication” than expected.

The incident prompted the FBI to take a lead role in the investigation. The bureau is currently looking for those responsible for the explosion.

The FBI Minneapolis Division released a statement Monday afternoon, saying they will “work hard to hold those responsible accountable.”

No one was injured in the explosion, which occurred before morning prayers at 5 a.m. However, the explosion damaged the imam’s office.

The mosque opened in 2011 at the site of a former elementary school in the suburb of about 85,000 and serves people primarily from the area’s large Somali community. Minnesota is home to the largest Somali community in the U.S., roughly 57,000 people, according to the latest census figures.

