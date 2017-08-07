Police Arrest Woman, 21, In Apple Valley Hit-And-Run

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in the south metro have arrested a suspect in a weekend hit-and-run that left a man hospitalized.
Police in Apple Valley found a 38-year-old man injured when they arrived at the scene of a reported hit-and-run on the 15000 block of Glazier Avenue early Sunday morning.
Monday, police said they have identified a suspect vehicle and arrested a 21-year-old woman in connection with the incident.
The suspect vehicle was originally described as a white crossover SUV with minor front-end damage.
The man is expected to recover from his injuries.